The date of commencement of the special flights of “Azerbaijan Airlines” operated on the Baku-London-Baku route is postponed to early June, Trend reports.

This is due to the low demand for this direction. Earlier the flights in this direction were planned to be relaunched from May.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets for this direction can either exchange them for other dates or request a refund without penalty.

In case of purchasing tickets online at www.azal.az, please contact the Airline's call center via e-mail ([email protected]) or the ticket office where the ticket was purchased.

