By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 46.95 manat (1.6 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,954.088 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar.29 2,940.06 Apr. 5 2,931.46 Mar. 30 2,901.62 Apr. 6 2,947.8 Mar. 31 2,855.12 Apr. 7 2,955.82 Apr. 1 2,910.09 Apr. 8 2,956.95 Apr. 2 2,943.51 Apr. 9 2,978.41 Average weekly 2,910.08 Average weekly 2,954.088

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.969 manat (2.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.596 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar.29 42.3082 Apr. 5 42.1592 Mar. 30 41.7995 Apr. 6 42.3414 Mar. 31 40.5768 Apr. 7 42.6868 Apr. 1 41.3338 Apr. 8 42.6645 Apr. 2 42.4661 Apr. 9 43.1282 Average weekly 41.697 Average weekly 42.596

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.64 manat (1.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,082.768 manat, which is by 3.5 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar.29 2,011.7 Apr. 5 2,060.23 Mar. 30 1,997.628 Apr. 6 2,058.53 Mar. 31 1,974.51 Apr. 7 2,114.55 Apr. 1 2,016.27 Apr. 8 2,096.66 Apr. 2 2,061.25 Apr. 9 2,083.87 Average weekly 2,012.272 Average weekly 2,082.768

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 52.83 manat (1.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,506.358 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar.29 4,538.01 Apr. 5 4,528.26 Mar. 30 4,322.327 Apr. 6 4,515.04 Mar. 31 4,427.03 Apr. 7 4,547.17 Apr. 1 4,452.02 Apr. 8 4,465.89 Apr. 2 4,538.55 Apr. 9 4,475.43 Average weekly 4,455.587 Average weekly 4,506.358

