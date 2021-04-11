By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 46.95 manat (1.6 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,954.088 manat, which is by 1.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar.29
|
2,940.06
|
Apr. 5
|
2,931.46
|
Mar. 30
|
2,901.62
|
Apr. 6
|
2,947.8
|
Mar. 31
|
2,855.12
|
Apr. 7
|
2,955.82
|
Apr. 1
|
2,910.09
|
Apr. 8
|
2,956.95
|
Apr. 2
|
2,943.51
|
Apr. 9
|
2,978.41
|
Average weekly
|
2,910.08
|
Average weekly
|
2,954.088
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.969 manat (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.596 manat, which is by 2.2 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar.29
|
42.3082
|
Apr. 5
|
42.1592
|
Mar. 30
|
41.7995
|
Apr. 6
|
42.3414
|
Mar. 31
|
40.5768
|
Apr. 7
|
42.6868
|
Apr. 1
|
41.3338
|
Apr. 8
|
42.6645
|
Apr. 2
|
42.4661
|
Apr. 9
|
43.1282
|
Average weekly
|
41.697
|
Average weekly
|
42.596
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 23.64 manat (1.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,082.768 manat, which is by 3.5 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar.29
|
2,011.7
|
Apr. 5
|
2,060.23
|
Mar. 30
|
1,997.628
|
Apr. 6
|
2,058.53
|
Mar. 31
|
1,974.51
|
Apr. 7
|
2,114.55
|
Apr. 1
|
2,016.27
|
Apr. 8
|
2,096.66
|
Apr. 2
|
2,061.25
|
Apr. 9
|
2,083.87
|
Average weekly
|
2,012.272
|
Average weekly
|
2,082.768
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 52.83 manat (1.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,506.358 manat, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar.29
|
4,538.01
|
Apr. 5
|
4,528.26
|
Mar. 30
|
4,322.327
|
Apr. 6
|
4,515.04
|
Mar. 31
|
4,427.03
|
Apr. 7
|
4,547.17
|
Apr. 1
|
4,452.02
|
Apr. 8
|
4,465.89
|
Apr. 2
|
4,538.55
|
Apr. 9
|
4,475.43
|
Average weekly
|
4,455.587
|
Average weekly
|
4,506.358
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz