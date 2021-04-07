By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on April 7 compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 8.024 manat or $4.72 (0.27 percent), amounting to 2,955.824 manat or $1,738, and an ounce of silver - by 0.3454 manat or 20 cents (0.82 percent), to 42.6868 manat or $25.1. The price per ounce of platinum increased by 56.0235 manat or $32.9 (2.72 percent) and amounted to 2,114.5535 manat or $1,243, and per ounce of palladium - by 32.13 manat or $18.9 (0.71 percent), to 4,547.1685 manat or $2,674.

In monthly terms, the price per ounce of gold increased by 79.39 manat or $46.7 (2.8 percent), and the price per ounce of silver decreased by 0.1524 manat or $8.96 (0.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 203.7365 manat or $119.8 (10.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 556.3505 manat or $327.2 (13.9 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 137.292 manat or $80.7 (4.9 percent), silver - by 16.8595 manat or $9.91 (65.3 percent), platinum - by 863.4215 manat or $507.8 (69 percent), and palladium rose by 883.014 manat or $519.4 (24.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Apr.7, 2021 2,955.824 42.6868 2,114.5535 4,547.1685 Apr.6, 2021 2,947.8 42.3414 2,058.53 4,515.0385 Mar.7, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 Apr.7, 2020 2,818.532 25.8273 1,251.132 3,664.1545 Change in a day in man. 8.024 0.3454 56.0235 32.13 in % 0.27 0.82 2.72 0.71 Change in a month in man. 79.39 -0.1524 203.7365 556.3505 in % 2.8 -0.4 10.7 13.9 Change in a year in man. 137.292 16.8595 863.4215 883.014 in % 4.9 65.3 69 24.1

