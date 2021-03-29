By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 16 out of 22 enterprises of Azerbaijan's Balakhani Industrial Park are already operating, Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on March 29.

It should be noted that the industrial park's total area is 10.1 hectares and it is functioning according to the principles of the green economy.

Moreover, the minister noted that in the industrial park preference is given to enterprises engaged in recycling and following zero waste rules.

Earlier, Jabbarov stated that selecting Azerbaijan as one of the centres of the network of the 4th Industrial Revolution Network will be an asset to the country. Cooperation with leading companies will provide the development of the non-oil sector, the economy's diversification and digitalization and further boost the country's international influence.

