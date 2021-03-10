By Trend

There is a high potential for honey production in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, but workshops for preparing products for export must be also built, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend on March 9.

"After full security is ensured, farmers will be able to engage in beekeeping," Hasratov added. "The liberated territories have very rich nature, and if beekeeping is revived there, then the production of honey in the country can grow by 50-60 percent."

"But for this purpose, it is necessary to do some work," the chairman said. "Perhaps, it is necessary to plant additional trees to increase the potential for honey production in the future. But the main question is that certain enterprises must be created and put into operation there."

"For example, it is necessary to open workshops for the production of beehives and honeycombs," the chairman added. "In this regard, the meetings were held at the Ministry of Economy. Moreover, there must be enterprises for the production, packaging of honey, the manufacture of components that will be used in beekeeping. All this must be in one territory for the honey to be prepared for export."

