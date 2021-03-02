By Ayya Lmahamad

The business environment in Azerbaijan enters a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on March 2.

"The results of the first two months of the year are encouraging. According to preliminary data, tax revenues amounted to 118.7 percent of the initial forecasts," the minister's post reads.

Jabbarov stated that extra income from the non-oil and gas sector reached AZN 84.7 million ($49.8M).

Earlier, the minister underlined that the business environment will be further improved in Azerbaijan. He stated that the measures would be taken to achieve SME's significant share in GDP, promote their participation in public procurement and to boost business transparency.

