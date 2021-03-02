By Trend

The Moscow branch of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA-MOSCOW Bank) has launched a new service of money transfer between Russia and Azerbaijan, called ‘Granat’, a source in the bank stated, Trend reports on Mar.1.

According to the source, the new service allows quickly and profitably transfer money between private individuals in the ruble, the manat, US dollar, and euro.

The source also noted that the transfer from Russia can be made with any bank card through the ‘Granat’ mobile application, as well as in cash through the branch of the IBA-MOSCOW Bank. The money transfer takes place instantly. In Azerbaijan, the transfer can be received through the card or in cash at all offices of IBA.

The maximum amount of transfers per month for one client is 590,000 rubles. The transfer can be carried out without deducing commission in case if the currency to be received is not different from the transfer currency. In all other cases, 0.9 percent of commission is deduced, and the amount is one of the most profitable among similar services.

As the source further stated, in order to complete the transfer, it’s necessary to download the ‘Granat’ mobile application, which allows making the transfers as quickly and simply as possible, easily choose the needed currency, determine the optimal way of transfer, and track the transfer status, as well as view the history of transactions. For dispatch of cash, it’s necessary to contact any department of the IBA-MOSCOW Bank.

The main tasks of the branch are the expansion of the geography of activities and business of the IBA group, the development of trade-economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the provision of services to many Azerbaijani-born residents of Russia, as well as the implementation of intergovernmental agreements between the two countries.

