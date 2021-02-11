By Trend

The role of the tax system in the economic regulation of Azerbaijan has significantly grown, Mikayil Jabbarov, head of the country’s Ministry of Economy wrote in his Twitter page, Trend reports on Feb.11.

According to Jabbarov, the State Tax Service under the ministry, along with fulfilling its fiscal responsibilities, actively participates in the formation of a competitive business environment and is a reliable partner of conscientious taxpayers.

Earlier, the minister said that in 2020 the number of active taxpayers exceeded 616,000 people, which is growing by more than 24 percent compared to the previous year, and the number of active VAT payers rose by more than 17 percent.

---

