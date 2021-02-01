By Ayya Lmahamad

Work on the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is underway.

Azerbaijan’s postal agency Azerpost has opened a branch in Khojavand’s Hadrut village liberated from Armenian occupation in the six-week-war in Autumn.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies is also working on opening five modular post offices in Jabrayil, Gubadly, Zangilan, Fuzuli and Hadrut. In addition, proposals are being prepared to identify new postal routes for the organization of special postal communication and services, which will be in demand in all regions.

The ministry provides relevant services, establishes the communications infrastructure and provides services in all areas liberated from occupation in order to restore the telecommunications infrastructure.

There used to be 295 post offices in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories before the occupation.

It should be noted that so far, Kapital Bank has set up an ATM and a payment terminal in the liberated Hadrut, Shusha and Gubadli. In addition, the International Bank of Azerbaijan installed its first non-cash payment center in liberated Shusha city after its liberation from 28 years of Armenian occupation. It should be noted that the International Bank of Azerbaijan is the first bank that began its activities in the liberated territories. The first ATM was installed in the Hadrut settlement at the beginning of December.

Additionally, a dental office, Bolmart shop, AzCake bakery and confectionary already started their operations in the liberated Shusha city. The first bakery and confectionery that consists of a production site and a store, is the first business entity that began its activities in Shusha, after its liberation.

Azerbaijan has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

