ADY Express, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, carried out cargo transportation in covered wagons via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway for the first time, the company has reported.

So far, only gondola cars, containers and hoppers (grain wagons) had been used in cargo transportation in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Carrying out cargo transportation in covered wagons and transhipment of goods is considered as another technological improvement.

This time, the company transported soybean meal from Turkey to Azerbaijan. The 300-ton soybean meal out of the first 1,000-tons batch was loaded into covered wagons at Turkey’s Iskenderun region Payas station and delivered to Kars station. Afterwards, the cargo was transferred to six covered wagons, provided by ADY Express, and delivered to Georgia’s Akhalkalaki station, and then after changing the wheelsets transported to Azerbaijan.

Thus, 150 tons of cargo was delivered to Sitalchay station and 150 tons to Z.Tagiyev station.

It should be noted that soybean meal is used in poultry and the transportation of such cargoes is expected to be sustainable.

ADY Express LLC has been set up considering Azerbaijan’s role as a major transit country due to high demand for railway freight services. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase the volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

