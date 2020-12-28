By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to restore business entities in its newly-liberated Shusha city.

A dental office has opened in the city near the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Day.az reported.

Chairman of the Board of Bolmart Turan Ozbahceci announced the opening of the first Bolmart shop in the liberated Shusha city on his official Linkedin page.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) began broadcasting in Shusha. Thus, now it became possible to watch Azerbaijani television and listen to radio 105 FM in the city.

Earlier, the Transport Ministry announced the beginning of the restoration of television and radio broadcasting in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The ministry's specialists are working in Khojavand’s Hadrut settlement and Shusha city in order to fully restore radio and television broadcasting there as soon as possible.

The technical building and equipment of existing radio and television station located there were completely destroyed during the Armenian invasion of the city.

In accordance with the action plan prepared by the ministry on the restoration of radio and television broadcasting in the liberated territories, initially available internal capacities and resources will be used to restore broadcasting there.

Technical preparations have been completed and broadcasting will begin after the territories are fully supplied with electricity. As a result, all local TV channels, one foreign channel will broadcast from Hadrut and Shusha radio and television stations, and radio programs will cover Khojavand, Jebrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Shusha, Khankendi, Gubadli, Khojaly, Aghdam regions and nearby settlements.

The first bakery and confectionery also recently opened in Shusha after the city's liberation. The enterprise, that consists of a production site and a store, is the first business entity that began its activities in Shusha, after its liberation.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city in Nagorno-Karabakh. The working group, which will initially number up to 60 people, have been given relevant instructions with the involvement of specialist from various fields. It is planned to conduct an initial assessment and inventory of the current state of infrastructure, land and other properties in Shusha.

Shusha was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, and was the last of Azerbaijan’s cities to be liberated from the Armenian occupation in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

