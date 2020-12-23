By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan region have discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fishing, shipbuilding, construction, metallurgy, logistics and other areas, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has reported.

The discussion took place during a conference between Azerbaijani and Astrakhan businessmen organized by Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council and Astrakhan Ministry of Industry and Natural Resources.

Stressing the activity of Azerbaijani companies in implementing investment projects in the Astrakhan region, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council Samed Gurbanov noted a project of establishing a large logistics terminal by Azerbaijani company KDY Logistics.

Joint social projects implemented in Astrakhan, including opening the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, repair of the city kindergarten, reconstruction of a school, construction of a kindergarten and other projects were emphasized during the meeting.

Moreover, the parties underlined that all this will play an important role in expanding ties between the Azerbaijani and the Russian regions, further strengthening of existing cooperation between entrepreneurs, and implementation of joint projects in trade and investment.

Astrakhan Minister of Industry and Natural Resources Denis Afanasyev emphasized that Astrakhan region is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan. He added that several big projects have been implemented in Astrakhan over the last years with participation of Azerbaijan, leadership of the country and Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Furthermore, it was noted that businessmen of Astrakhan region are interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and have great potential for increasing mutual trade.

During the meeting, it was noted that the implementation of new infrastructure and business projects in the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is one of the main challenges facing Azerbaijan.

It was underlined that the participation of companies from partner countries in these projects will be important for expanding economic cooperation.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on establishing new contacts between the business communities in various fields.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Azerbaijani and Russian companies and large trading networks.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz