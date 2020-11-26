By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 26 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 9.2905 manat or $5.465 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,077.0935 manat or $1,810.055 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 77.877 manat or $45.81 (1.96 percent) and amounted to 4,052.97 manat ($2,384.1).

The price of silver increased by 0.2783 manat or 16 cents (0.7 percent) and amounted to 39.8067 manat ($23.41).

The price of platinum increased by 7.0125 manat or $4.125 (0.43 percent) and amounted to 1.649,595 manat (97 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 148.5885 manat or $87.405 (4.6 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 133.943 manat or $78.79 (8.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.5179 manat or 89 cents (3.7 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 7.531 manat or $4.43 (0.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 603.2195 manat or $354.835 (24.4 percent), silver grew by 11.1137 manat or $6.537 (38.7 percent), palladium rose by 979.676 manat or $576.28 (31.9 percent) and platinum increased by 118.745 manat or $69.85 (7.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 26, 2020 3,077.0935 39.8067 1,649.595 4,052.97 Nov. 25, 2020 3,067.803 39.5284 1,642.5825 3,975.093 Oct. 26, 2020 3,225.682 41.3246 1,515.652 4,045.439 Nov. 26, 2019 2,473.874 28.693 1,530.85 3,073.294 Change in a day: in man. 9.2905 0.2783 7.0125 77.877 in % 0.3 0.7 0.43 1.96 Change in a month in man. -148.5885 -1.5179 133.943 7.531 in % -4.6 -3.7 8.8 0.2 Change in a year in man. 603.2195 11.1137 118.745 979.676 in % 24.4 38.7 7.8 31.9

