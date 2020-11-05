By Trend

The demonstrative event on row-sowing of wheat has been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

The event was attended by Director of the Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation Imran Jumshudov, experts from the Salyan Regional Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation, as well as farmers from the surrounding villages.

“The row-seeding method, which differs from the traditional method, is widely used in a number of countries for the cultivation of vegetables, cereals, fruits, and legumes. This technology, first applied in Mexico and presented in Azerbaijan, has been tested by the Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation in various projects,” the ministry said.

“As part of measures to popularize this method, a demonstration sowing of wheat was carried out on an area of ​​4 hectares in the village of Seyidsadygly. The row-sowing method increases the efficiency of mineral fertilizers, reduces the use of pesticides through mechanical weed control, increases yields by improving plant growth, and improves the agrophysical state of the soil,” said the ministry.

