By Ayya Lmahamad

SOCAR Turkey Energy has been granted social networks award, the company has reported.

Thus, SOCAR Turkey received a gold award at this year's Social Media Awards as the brand that best uses social networks in the category of energy companies.

It should be noted that Social Media Awards is the most prestigious and reliable competition in the field of social media in Turkey that has been organized for four years already.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (SOCAR Turkey), a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) which is one of the most deep-rooted global oil and natural gas companies, initiated its business operations in Turkey upon acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Petkim from the Privatization Administration in 2008.

SOCAR Turkey is the first company to get the title of 'Private Industrial Zone' in Turkey for its fields covering most of its investments in Aliaga.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, has been ranked among the TOP 25 international companies - leaders in their fields and directions in the Ukrainian market.

