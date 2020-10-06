By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's largest bank, the International Bank of Azerbaijan will open a branch in the country's recently liberated Jabrayil city, a source within the bank has told local media.

Jabrayil was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 4.

"As Nagorno-Karabakh and other adjacent regions are in the process of being liberated from Armenian occupation, the bank is fully dedicated to open new branches in these regions as well," the source said.

Residents of Jabrayil city, returning to their native land after the stabilization in the region, will be able to use the products and services of the local branch of the bank from the first days, the source said.

Chairman of the Board of IBA Abbas Ibrahimov noted that "so far there have been 37 branches and 39 departments of the bank, thus the opening of the 38th branch in Jabrayil is a great event in the history of the bank".

It was noted that the new branch will play a very important role in the implementation of the return program, construction works, social and economic development activities, as well as the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag. In addition, on October 2 Azerbaijan liberated Madagiz (Sugovushan) village between Tartar and Aghdara districts as well as seven villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions. On October 4, Azerbaijan liberated from occupation Jabrayil city and several villages of the region. Moreover, on October 5 Azerbaijan has liberated three villages and a number of strategic heights in Jabrayil region.

