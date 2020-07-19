By Ayya Lmahamad

The voluem of production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector increased by 11.2 percent in January-June this year, compared to the same period last year, State Statistic Committee has reported.

According to the statement, along with the increase in production in the non-oil sector, there was a decrease by 2.8 percent in oil and gas sector.

During the reporting period, the volume of goods and services produced by industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs decreased by 1.5 percent and amounted to AZN 18.4 billion.

The mining industry accounted for 61.6 percent of industrial output, processing 32.1 percent, production, distribution and supply of electricity 5.5 percent, and water supply, processing and recycling 0.8 percent.

The share of private sector in industry was 77.7 percent.

Some 85.8 percent of the total production volume was created at the expense of industrial production, while 14.2 percent at the expense of industrial services.

Moreover, during the reporting period, the production of intermediate consumer goods increased by 28.5 percent, production of means of production by 14.4 percent, production of durable goods by 2.7 percent and energy production by 2.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.

---

