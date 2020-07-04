By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 0.824 manat or 48 cents (0.03 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,016.35 manat ($1,770), which is 0.9 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 22
|
2,979.624
|
June 29
|
3,015.894
|
June 23
|
2,979.794
|
June 30
|
3,011.193
|
June 24
|
3,007.181
|
July 1
|
3,032.103
|
June 25
|
2,995.9355
|
July 2
|
3,005.83
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
3,016.718
|
Average weekly
|
2,990.6336
|
Price
|
3,016.35
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.1812 manat or 11 cents (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.5806 manat ($17.99), which is 1.3 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 22
|
30.4159
|
June 29
|
30.4437
|
June 23
|
30.079
|
June 30
|
30.3682
|
June 24
|
30.4083
|
July 1
|
30.9891
|
June 25
|
29.8624
|
July 2
|
30.477
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
30.6249
|
Average weekly
|
30.1914
|
Price
|
30.5806
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 0.417 manat or 25 cents (0.03 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,395.602 manat ($820.9), which is 0.03 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 22
|
1393.133
|
June 29
|
1384.463
|
June 23
|
1393.754
|
June 30
|
1393.975
|
June 24
|
1410.694
|
July 1
|
1413.465
|
June 25
|
1372.3335
|
July 2
|
1401.225
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1384.88
|
Average weekly
|
1,392.4785
|
Price
|
1,395.602
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 26.63 manat or $15.66 (0.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,255.8452 manat ($1,915.2), which is 0.8 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 22
|
3,257.812
|
June 29
|
3,221.22
|
June 23
|
3,272.67
|
June 30
|
3,262.963
|
June 24
|
3,276.58
|
July 1
|
3,286.287
|
June 25
|
3,211.4105
|
July 2
|
3,260.906
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
3,247.85
|
Average weekly
|
3,254.6181
|
Price
|
3,255.8452
---
