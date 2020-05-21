By Laman Ismayilova

Ramadan Trade Fair "From Village to City" will be held in Baku on May 23-24.

The main goal of "From Village to City" trade fair is to satisfy the growing demand of the capital city residents for agricultural products by offering local and natural products on Ramadan holiday.

Moreover, the trade fair, organized by Agrarian Procurement and Supply OJSC aims at creating alternative sale channel for small and medium farming enterprises.

Ramadan Trade Fair will cover three districts, including Narimanov, Yasamal and Binagadi.

The trade fair will take place at the following addresses: Yasamal district, crossing of Huseyn Javid avenue and Seyfeddin Daghli street (near Space TV channel’s building), Binagadi district, Suleyman Sani Akhundov street, 5B (near Ingilab cinema hall) and Narimanov district, near Ganjlik metro station.

Established in 2019, "From Village to City" agro-ecotourism project aims at supplying agricultural products from the village to the city. The project focuses on the further improvement of social welfare in villages by developing rural tourism, opening new service industries, creating alternative sales channels and much more.

