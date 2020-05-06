Samsung smartphones retained the leadership in popularity in Azerbaijan as of April 2020, local media reported, citing the StatCounter’s Global Stats report on May 5.

In April 2020, the specific share of Samsung mobile devices in the country amounted to 51.68 percent, a growth of 1.71 percent compared to March 2019.

The mobile devices of Chinese Xiaomi company ranked second with market share of 23.05 percent in April 2020, an increase of 0.7 percent compared to the previous month.

The share of Apple, the third most popular smartphone brand in Azerbaijan, slid by 2.05 percentage points, amounting to 12.75 percent.

The remaining mobile devices are: Huawei - 4.71 percent, LG – 1.16 percent, Lenovo – 0.74, Nokia – 0.73, percent, HTC - 0.58 percent, Sony - 0.51 percent and others.