Azerbaijan’s AzEcoConsulting company implemented more than 20 projects upon local entrepreneurs’ orders in 2019, Director of the company Ilkin Garayev told local media.

“The orders on joint projects are often obtained from foreign companies,” director of the company added.

"For example, we have recently received an order to explore the Azerbaijani market of milk and dairy products from a company headquartered in Australia and successfully fulfilled it,” Garayev added. “There are also interesting projects which are funded by such well-known international institutions as the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and others."

“The idea of creating a consulting company 23 years ago was taken from the foreign experience,” director of the company said. “AzEcoConsulting learns from the experience of developed countries in this sphere and tries to find interesting ideas for implementation in Azerbaijan.”

"The large-scale economic reforms have been recently carried out in our country,” Garayev said. “The special attention is paid to the development of entrepreneurship. We previously received most of the orders on market research from foreign companies. Presently, we also obtain the orders from the local companies."

“Most of the orders relate to the development of business plans and investment projects, as well as market research recently,” director of the company said.

“During the period of activity, we have developed hundreds of projects for the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency and other structures,” director of the company said. “A lot of entrepreneurs with our business plans received soft loans from these and other organizations. We also have the projects that have been successfully applied in various countries, including Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and others."

“The market has greatly changed during the company's activity,” Garayev said. “To be competitive, we constantly strive to apply new business technologies in our work and also use the innovative ideas, along with traditional methods of market promotion.”

"AzEcoConsulting has recently become a partner in one of Austria's leading consulting companies implementing Quantrix special financial modeling program,” director of the company said. “This program is very popular in the world and many well-known companies use it in their business."