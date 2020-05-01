By Trend

A subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Container LLC has started to transport cargoes in containers by railway on favorable terms to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Georgia, Turkey, European countries, Russia, Central Asia, Egypt, China, Japan, India, a source in ADY Container told Trend.

The cargoes are transported in 20-, 40-, 45-foot containers. The company also renders door-to-door services.

ADY Container LLC is a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and was created for efficient and centralized management of container transportation and to improve the quality and safety of cargo transportation by railway.

This company deals with all container platforms and container transportation by railway in Azerbaijan. ADY Container renders the services by using its own installation (fitting) platforms and various containers at container platforms located in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Khirdalan, Astara and Alat.

The company has a 10,000-square-meter-hangar, various types of containers, multi-tonnage cranes and other technical equipment in the Baku terminal for fast and safe transportation of goods.

ADY Container also renders online services to the customers as part of increasing the availability and efficiency of the service.

