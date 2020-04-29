By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani manufacturers received export orders worth $147.7 million via the "Azexport.az" portal in the first quarter of 2020, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications under the Economy Ministry said on 29 April.

The volume of orders through the portal amounted to $44.8 million in March.

In 2019, orders through "Azexport.az" portal for export of products amounted to $595.7 million, which is 15.9 percent more compared to 2018.

Overall, orders for export of products amounted to $1 billion 732.5 million in the period of January 1, 2017 to April 1, 2020.

It should be noted that "Azexport.az" portal was launched by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan in December 2016.

In the meantime, "the Center for Export Support on the basis of the “single window” principle facilitated the export of goods from Azerbaijan in the amount of $39.1 million during January-April 2020", the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications said.

According to the preliminary data, in January, this indicator amounted to $13.8 million, in February - $8.1 million, in March - $5.3 million, in April - $1.9 million.

As previously reported, in 2019 this figure amounted to $140.4 million.

It should be noted the Single Window of the Export Support Center was created in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 22, 2017 “On additional measures in connection with the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s position as a hub of digital trade and expansion of foreign trade operations.”

