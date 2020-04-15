By Akbar Mammadov

The volume of services in the field of tourist accommodation and public catering in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.1 billion in 2019, which accounted to 2.4 percent of the country’s GDP, local media reported on 14 April, citing a source within the government.

This indicator represents a 7.8-percent-increase compared to 2018.

In addition, investments in fixed assets through tourist accommodation and catering amounted to $35 million in 2019, which is 65.1 percent less than in 2018.

It should be mentioned that all investments were generated from domestic sources.

Overall, during the past fove years (2015-2019), investments in fixed assets in this direction amounted to 974 million manats ($574 million).

It should be noted that 3 million 170.4 thousand tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2019, which is 11 percent more compared to 2019.

Of them, 29.4 percent were citizens of the Russian Federation, 22.9 percent-Georgia, 10 percent-Turkey, 8.1 percent-Iran, 3.4 percent-Saudi Arabia and 2.2 percent-the United Arab Emirates.

