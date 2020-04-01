By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has disclosed a basic document containing the main directions of the programs prepared in connection with the state support of various sectors of the economy, including entrepreneurship, their coverage, basic tools of supporting the economic growth and entrepreneurship, Trend reports on April 1 referring to the ministry.

Among these directions are a financial support program for the payment of salaries to 304,600 hired employees in the spheres affected as a result of coronavirus (to preserve jobs) and a financial support program for 292,000 individual (micro) entrepreneurs working in the sectors affected as a result of coronavirus (to preserve jobs);

A program of tax incentives, benefits and vacations for business entities working in the spheres affected as a result of coronavirus, and a program of credit and guarantee support for business entities operating in the sectors affected as a result of coronavirus to get the newly issued bank loans worth 1 billion manat ($588.2 million) are also among these measures.

