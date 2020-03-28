By Trend

Citizens who, under the special quarantine regime or social isolation due to the threat of the COVID-19 spread, can order food without leaving their homes in Azerbaijan, the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses (SMEs) told Trend on March 28.

This can be done through an online supermarket, which has been created with the support of the agency, and it can be accessed through an app - BakuMart Supply, said the agency.

As a result of negotiations held by the Agency with companies specializing in the supply, retail and logistics sectors, BakuMart Supply application was improved and brought into compliance with the current quarantine regime to organize food delivery to citizens, said the agency.

Within the business cooperation platform, along with the agency, the companies in the field of logistics, supply and online payment also took part in the process.

Delivery of orders made during the quarantine period through BakuMart Supply is completely free.

Orders can be made here: https://bakumart.az/#/landing and through the app:

- iOS users can download the application by linking to: bit.ly/bakumartiosA,

- Android users – by linking to: bit.ly/bakumartandroid

The agency continues measures to improve the need for food and non-food products of citizens at home due to the special quarantine regime, as well as to expand the use of relevant electronic services.