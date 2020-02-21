By Trend

Turkey will promote the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway for the movement of local and foreign tourists, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

Turkey is interested in allowing local and foreign tourists using the Orient Express (luxury passenger train) to reach Azerbaijan via BTK, sad the ministry.

According to the ministry, as part of the BTK railway promotion, the Orient Express has been provided for local and foreign tourists. The Orient Express is a night passenger train operated by Turkey’s State Railways (TCDD). The train runs 1,310 kilometers from Ankara train station to a railway station in Kars province.

A solemn ceremony on the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex on October 30, 2017.

The BTK railway was built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish interstate agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of cargo transportation will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and about 1 million passengers will also be transported.

---

