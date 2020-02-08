By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will become the 6th country where the regional center of the World Economic Forum will operate, presidential aide for Economic Policy and Industry Natig Amirov told local media

“There are not many WEF Centers. Presently, such centers operate in Israel, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia and Saudi Arabia. This shows that Azerbaijan is actively preparing for the 4th industrial revolution,” Amirov said.

He noted that in recent years, the country has been actively using innovative technologies and is doing a lot of work to develop human capital, which is also noted by international structures.

“Our country took first place in Southern and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia according to the rating of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on the development of digital and sustainable trade. Over the past four years, the country has doubled its performance to reach 81.72 percent,” Amirov emphasized.

The presidential aide emphasized that the opening of the WEF Regional Center in Baku will allow creating a platform for the implementation of new technological products, as well as solving problems associated with evolving technologies.

The letter of intent on the establishment of an affiliate regional center of the World Economic Forum in Azerbaijan was signed by President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende within the framework of the World Economic Forum held in Davos on January 21-24, 2020.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized that such centers are created in few countries. Their main goal is to realize the opportunities which stipulated the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

---

