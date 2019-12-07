By Trend

In accordance with State Program on the Development of Cocoon Growing and Sericulture in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025, Azerbaijan’s Azeripek LLC takes several measures, Trend reports on Dec. 6 referring to the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation.

The main tasks are to expand the production capacity, develop the international relations and produce the competitive raw silk by learning and using the international best practice.

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and O'zbekipaksanoat (Uzbek Silk Industry) Association signed a memorandum within the joint action plans.

In this regard, a delegation consisting of experts led by Chairman of the Association Bahram Sharipov visited Sheki district to study the current situation at Azeripek LLC.

Together with Director General of the Corporation Kamran Nabizade, the guests reviewed the production sites and met with the staff of the enterprise. The parties held discussions on the implementation of mutual measures for future cooperation.

The main purpose of the visit is developing cooperation in improving the production and sale of competitive silk products, obtaining other products from dry cocoon, improving the production process at Azeripek LLC, reducing the production costs and improving the product quality, as well as expanding the international relations in the field of cocoon production and silkworm production.

