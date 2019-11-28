For the first time ever, the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’ program has officially opened for nominations. Founded by EY, it is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs.

EY Azerbaijan has teamed up with the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the 2019-2020 “EY Entrepreneur Of The Year” program.

The focus of this year’s program is small and medium sized businesses (SMB), and enterprises from all sectors across Azerbaijan are invited to submit their applications until 15 January 2020. The finalists for 2019-2020 program and the ultimate winner of the national competition shall be announced on 11 March 2020.

Ilgar Veliyev, Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan and Lead for “EY Entrepreneur Of The Year” Azerbaijan said: “I am delighted to launch the 2019-2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, for the first time in our country. This year we are committed to supporting and encouraging our nation’s small and medium sized companies and those businessmen and businesswomen who not only manage to build successful business venture, but also better the lives of communities around them. A highlight of the program will be when the winner of the national competition goes to Monaco in June to represent Azerbaijan at the ‘EY Word Entrepreneur Of The Year’ award and compete against finalists from other countries. It will be a great opportunity to put our talented entrepreneurs in a truly global spotlight.”

The program is open to entrepreneurs representing all sectors and growth stages, from all over Azerbaijan. For detailed information on who can put themselves forward for nomination and other questions regarding the “EY Entrepreneur Of The Year” program, please visit https://www.ey.com/az/en/home/ey-eoy .

The finalists and a winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising respected entrepreneurs, top-managers from state-run companies, representatives of international financial institutions.

The “EY Entrepreneur Of The Year” Azerbaijan program is supported by BP and the International Bank of Azerbaijan.