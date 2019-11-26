By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), that is a consortium to take oil from Tengiz oil field in West Kazakhstan to Russia’s Novorossiysk sea port, has shipped its 6,000th marine tanker to Russia since its commissioning in 2001. More than two thirds of Kazakhstan’s total export oil is transported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline.

The tanker was loaded from the CPC Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Consortium Management noted that 6,000 tankers have been loaded with no accidents or incidents involving spills of hydrocarbons and in full compliance with HSE requirements. CPC MT loaded the first tanker in October 2001. It loaded the 1,500th tanker in 2008 and the 3,000th in 2013. The 4,000th tanker was loaded in February 2016, and the 5,000th in February 2018.

The Marine Terminal utilizes the advanced technology, which is currently used by no more than 40 oil terminals worldwide. Vessels approach not the oil port berths but three Single Point Mooring units (SPM) located more than 5 km away from the shore. Oil can be lifted from the SPM in a safe manner, including in inclement weather conditions.

The DGPS and RTK positioning systems are used for mooring; they determine and check the tanker’s position with pinpoint accuracy, and also the tanker’s dynamic characteristics: course, speed, angular velocity, direction and speed.

The Tengiz-Novorossiysk Crude Oil Pipeline System transported almost 640 million tons of crude oil to the world markets between 2001 and mid-November 2019.

In January-October 2019, CPC exported approximately 52 million tons of oil, which is 4 percent more than in the same period of 2018 (50 million tons), CPC informed.

The largest volumes of oil in 2018 came from the Tengiz (28.7 million tons), Kashagan (13.2 million tons) and Karachaganak (10.3 million tons) fields. CPC Pipeline System is one of the leading investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: CPC Shareholders are Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24 pecent and CPC Company – 7 percent) – 31 percent; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGas – 19 percent and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1,75 percent) – 20,75 percent; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15 percent, LUKARCO B.V. - 12,5 percent, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7,5 percent, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7,5 percent, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2 percent, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2 percent and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75.

CPC was initially created in 1992 upon inititative by Russian, Kazakh and Omani governments to build a pipeline from Kazakhstan to export routes in the Black Sea.

The CPC pipeline system mainly collects crude oil from large oil fields of West Kazakhstan, as well as crude oil from Russian producers.

In 2018, the CPC Marine Terminal, which from the very beginning and currently operates like clockwork, once again became an award in the nominations: Grand Prix, Environmental Safety and Transshipment Giants.

---

