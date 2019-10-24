By Trend

Gold and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 5.0405 manat to 2,537 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0308 manat to 29.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 51.8925 manat to 1,569 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 6.3835 manat to nearly 2,978 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 24, 2019 Oct. 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,537.7260 2,532.6855 Silver XAG 29.8563 29.8255 Platinum XPT 1,569.7120 1,517.8195 Palladium XPD 2,978.4935 2,984.8770