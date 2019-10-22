By Trend

The state budget revenues obtained via road taxes through the Ministry of Taxes is expected to decrease in Azerbaijan in 2020.

This information has been indicated in the projects on the Azerbaijani state and consolidated budgets for 2020, Trend reports.

According to the projects, the revenues worth 76 million manat will be transferred to the Azerbaijani state budget through the Ministry of Taxes in 2020, which is less than the forecasted amount worth six million manat or 7.3 percent for 2019.

The main reason for the decline was the inclusion of the forecast for a decrease in the volume of gasoline produced in the country and aimed at domestic consumption in the predicted indicators of the fuel and energy balance approved for 2019-2021.

The revenues worth 45 million manat are planned to be transferred to the state budget via road tax through the State Customs Committee in 2020, which is 13 million manat or 40.6 percent more than the forecasted amount for 2019.

