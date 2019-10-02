By Trend

Sugar beets were sown in an area covering about 7,346 hectares in Azerbaijan this year, Trend reports on Oct. 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture.

“Sugar beets have been planted less this year compared to last year,” the ministry stressed.

“The area sown with sugar beets is by 14.5 percent less this year compared to 2018,” the ministry said. “The country produced 299,400 tons of sugar beets in 2018 and the average yield reached 349.8 centners per hectare. Some 5,400 tons of sugar beets were harvested in the country during seven months of this year. Sugar beets are still being harvested.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz