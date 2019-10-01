By Abdul Kerimkhanov

A business delegation from the Czech Republic will visit Baku, Milan Eckert, Deputy Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan said in an interview with Trend.

The Czech Republic is one of the largest markets for Azerbaijan. At the same time, Azerbaijan significantly improves the energy security of the Czech Republic, providing its oil needs by about 30 percent.

Eckert noted Czech side is currently planning such a visit, adding that it is too early to disclose any information about it. He pointed out that such events are usually associated with visits by senior officials of the respective countries.

Moreover, Eckert recalled that the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Prague this fall.

“As the name implies, the Commission is composed of representatives of various ministries and government agencies on both sides, who work together to promote and deepen cooperation at the inter-ministerial or even state level,” Eckert stated.

He expressed confidence that the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission contributes to the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan.

Eckert believes, the Czech Embassy in Baku attaches great importance to the development of contacts between representatives of Czech and Azerbaijani business.

“We already organized four business missions in 2019. Twice we attracted Czech companies to Baku, and twice invited Azerbaijani companies to Prague. These missions have focused on agriculture, energy, intelligent transportation systems and aviation. I must say I am very pleased with the results of these efforts, and we definitely plan to continue this model of cooperation next year,” Eckert concluded.

In January-July 2019, trade turnover between the two countries made up $606 million.

Today, Azerbaijan significantly increases the energy security of the Czech Republic, since it is the second largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic after Russia. Oil and oil products account for more than 80 percent of the trade turnover between the two states.

In turn, Czech entrepreneurs play active role in Azerbaijan’s economy through involving as contractors in various projects in the country.

Both countries are interested in increasing the value of mutual investments. So far, the investments of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan have amounted to $30 million. Currently, 25 Czech companies are operating in Azerbaijan. The Czech companies are contractors in eight state projects, the total value of which exceeds $2 billion.

