By Trend

A significant increase in funds allocated from the state budget for compulsory health insurance is expected in Azerbaijan starting from next year, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Healthcare of Azerbaijan Ahliman Amiraslanov said during a meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

He noted that more attention will be paid this year to the issue of allocating funds for compulsory health insurance during the discussion of the draft state budget, since the state has taken over most of the financial support.

---

