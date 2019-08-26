By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

SOCAR Polymer is a project of international standing and the first of its kind and scale to be implemented in the petrochemical industry of Azerbaijan over the past 40 years.

Azerbaijan’s primary exports of polypropylene and polyethylene account for Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Lithuania, SOCAR told Trend.

The company noted that most of the products manufactured by SOCAR Polymer are exported. In January-June, approximately 52 tons of polypropylene and polyethylene were exported.

SOCAR Polymer is the first company in the petrochemical industry established on the basis of partnership between the state and the private sector in Azerbaijan. Maire Tecnimont (Italy), Fluor (Netherlands), and other companies are involved in the project.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic “addition polymer” made from the combination of propylene monomers. It is used in a variety of applications to include packaging for consumer products, plastic parts for various industries including the automotive industry, special devices like living hinges, and textiles.

Polypropylene is widely used in various applications due to its good chemical resistance and weldability. Some common uses of polypropylene include good barrier properties and its high strength, good surface finish and low cost make polypropylene ideal for several packaging applications.

In general, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports reached $1.689 billion in 2018, which is 10 percent or $151 million more compared to 2017.

The increasing number of plants operating in the non-oil sector promises very good prospects for Azerbaijan to diversify economy, reduce dependency on oil and gas sector and increase the inflow of foreign currency into the country.

