Huge work is being done to further develop seed processing in Azerbaijan. The example is the Seed Exchange project, through which the country's agriculture sphere will enter a new development stage. Currently, preparations are underway in Azerbaijan to establish seed exchange and mainly the West European experience will be studied in its creation.

Azerbaijan’s agricultural facilities, the number of which is growing year by year make significant contribution to the development of this sector by rising the production volumes and productivity.

The State Seed Fund was established due to the country's increased need for new high-yielding and drought-resistant types of seeds, and in order to strengthen food security and state support for agricultural development of Azerbaijan in general.

A new seed processing plant built by the State Seed Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has started operating in Shaki city. The plant processed 63 tons of wheat grain of the Aran variety.

The processing capacity of the plant is five tons per hour, and the storage capacity is 3,000 tons. The enterprise with a total area of ​​1.1 hectares consists of an administrative building, a seed cleaning center, vats for unloading seed materials before processing and a storage area. Weighing of seeds will be implemented by 60-ton weights.

There are four phases in the recycling process. First, seeds are cleaned from stone fragments and coarse straw, then from small straw and wild oats. The third stage is the process of cleaning from small wheat and the fourth stage - from seed peel of wheat.

Moreover, innovative approaches were applied at the plant. High-resolution cameras have been installed at the enterprise to enable farmers to observe the process of seed processing online. The farmers will be provided with IP addresses to be able to watch the process remotely.

