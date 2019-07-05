By Trend

The first social package aimed at ensuring increments and implemented in Azerbaijan in the first quarter this year, is highly assessed by society as important support and contributes to improving the welfare of about three million people, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on July 5.

He noted that the Azerbaijani state assumed the financial burden of 1.9 billion manats per year regarding this social package.

The minister added that after raising the minimum salary from 180 manats to 250 manats in accordance with the decree of June 18, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will rank second in terms of the minimum salary level not only in comparison with neighboring countries, but also in terms of purchasing power index in comparison with CIS member states.

Babayev also reminded that bringing the minimum amount of labor pension from October 1, 2019, from 160 to 200 manats will allow increasing pensions of 660,000 citizens.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz