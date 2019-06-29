By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 17
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
June 18
|
1.7
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
June 19
|
1.7
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1.7
|
June 27
|
1.7
|
June 21
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.002 manats or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9338 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 17
|
1.9164
|
June 24
|
1.9338
|
June 18
|
1.9097
|
June 25
|
1.9396
|
June 19
|
1.9020
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
1.9143
|
June 27
|
1.9300
|
June 21
|
1.9202
|
June 28
|
1.9318
|
Average weekly
|
1.9125
|
Average weekly
|
1.9338
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0270 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 17
|
0.0263
|
June 24
|
0.0269
|
June 18
|
0.0264
|
June 25
|
0.0272
|
June 19
|
0.0265
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
0.0267
|
June 27
|
0.0269
|
June 21
|
0.0270
|
June 28
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.0266
|
Average weekly
|
0.0270
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0003 percent or 0.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3921 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 17
|
0.2892
|
June 24
|
0.2945
|
June 18
|
0.2896
|
June 25
|
0.2933
|
June 19
|
0.2889
|
June 26
|
-
|
June 20
|
0.2940
|
June 27
|
0.2943
|
June 21
|
0.2947
|
June 28
|
0.2942
|
Average weekly
|
0.2913
|
Average weekly
|
0.3921
---
