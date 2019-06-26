Trend:

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population increased by 6.8 percent exceeding 22.164 billion manats in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trendreports on June 26.

On average, income worth 2,244 manats accounted for each person.

After all the obligatory and voluntary payments were made, over 20.386 billion manats remained at the population’s disposal, which is about seven percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 26)