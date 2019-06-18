By Trend

The Global Trajectory Optimization Competition held in May-June with the participation of teams of leading organizations and universities has ended, Trend reports.

The competition involved 73 teams of structures such as NASA, the European Space Agency, the German Aerospace Center and the French company “Thales”.

Azerbaijan entered the top twenty countries with the highest results. The country was represented by the Team TM of the Center for Research and Development of Azercosmos CJSC.

Despite that the team participated in the competition only the second time, it managed to successfully cope with the task. The Team TM took the 18th place, leaving behind experienced teams of such prestigious universities and organizations as Moscow State University, Indian Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Korea University of Science and Technology, the University of Sydney and California State Polytechnic University.

---

