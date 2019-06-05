By Leman Mammadova

Major infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan play an important role in strengthening the transport and transit capacities of the country and create conditions for active participation in transit transportation.

Azerbaijan, for the first time, participated at the "Transport and Logistics" exhibition, being held on June 4-7 at the Munich Exhibition Center in Germany.

The national stand of Azerbaijan at the exhibition was organized by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The representatives of all three companies informed the visitors about the transit potential of Azerbaijan, rail and sea transportation, possibilities of the country's ports, the potential and advantages of international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and major infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani companies also held meetings and negotiations to establish cooperation with partner companies.

The delegation of Azerbaijani railway representatives, led by the chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Javid Gurbanov, presented its innovative products, services and opportunities.

The "Transport and Logistics" exhibition in Munich is considered the largest exhibition in Europe and the fifth largest in the world. The exhibition, which is organized every two years, features the world's leading companies in the field of transport, logistics, cargotransportation and high technologies.

The exhibition is located in more than 10 pavilions and open areas of the Munich Exhibition Center. It covers an area of ​​115,000 square meters with approximately 2,500 exhibits from 62 countries. More than 60,000 visitors from 123 countries attend the event, which provides them with an opportunity to get acquainted with all the processes in the transport and logistics sector worldwide.

Participants from all over the world are offered an extensive conference program and information sharing platforms were created there.

Azerbaijan has become the transport and logistics hub of the region due to the effective steps taken in recent years.

In recent times, the work to increase the transit potential of the country, create a modern infrastructure that provides international transportation, and upgrade the transport fleet has become more intensive.

Presently, several routes from the East to Europe pass through the territory of Azerbaijan. Among such projects are the International North-South Transport Corridor, which is designed to transport goods from India and the Persian Gulf countries to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

In addition, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway built at the initiative of Azerbaijan, which is part of the East-West Corridor, allows supplying cargo to Europe. Another example is the Lapis Lazuli route, which runs from Afghanistan to Turkey and further to Europe.

The implementation of important infrastructure projects not only increases the economic power of Azerbaijan, but also strengthens its international image.

