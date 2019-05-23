By Trend

The representatives of the corresponding state agencies and more than 30 business entities operating in the tourism sector took part in the meeting organized by the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports referring to the Agency.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the Foreign Ministry, the State Migration Service, the State Border Service, the State Tourism Agency, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the Working Committee for Tourism and Services of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board attended the meeting.

Various proposals for the development of the tourism sector were voiced during the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants voiced the proposals in connection with the creation of a single tourism register, bringing legislation in the tourism sector in line with modern requirements, increasing the air transportation level, services in hotels and restaurants, building two-star and three-star hotels and issuing low-interest loans for this purpose, staff training, creating a hotline in this sphere, issuing certificates to the tour guides, providing tourists coming to the country with necessary information and other issues.

The Q&A session was also held.

First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development and Small and Medium Enterprises Natig Hasanov stressed that tourism, which is one of the priority spheres of the non-oil sector, has great potential and that many small and medium-sized businesses operate in this sphere.

The participants stressed that the Agency constantly organizes meetings and other events on various sectors of the economy in which the representatives of the public and private structures participate.

These meetings are aimed at achieving effective cooperation between entrepreneurs and state agencies, holding discussions in various spheres, considering the entrepreneurs’ opinions and proposals on the development of various spheres. Other meetings are planned to be held in the future.

