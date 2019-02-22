By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

About 100,000 tons of high density polyethylene will be produced by the end of 2019, Director General of SOCAR Polymer LLC Farid Jafarov told reporters, Trend reports on February 22.

As for polypropylene,Jafarov noted that its production volume by the end of 2019 will be about 140,000 tons.

About 75 percent of the production will be exported, he said.

Jafarov said that the export of high-strength polyethylene will begin next month. Polypropylene, in turn, is already supplied to the markets of Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Turkey. In general, Director General of SOCAR LLC Polymer stated that about 25,000 tons of polypropylene have already been exported.

“In the near future, the export of these products is also expected to the markets of European countries, China and India. In the same countries, the sale of high density polyethylene is planned," Jafarov added.

He also emphasized that SOCAR Polymer’s products will completely meet the internal needs of the country.

SOCAR Polymer, the project of international standing, is the first of its kind and scale in the petrochemical industry to be implemented in Azerbaijan over the past 40 years.

SOCAR Polymer was established in 2013. On October 25, 2015, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the foundation was laid for the plants based on the highest standards and modern technologies. On July 18, 2018, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, the opening of a polypropylene plant built as part of the project was held. The plant for the production of high-density polyethylene was launched on February 18, 2019.

According to preliminary forecasts, SOCAR Polymer plants will produce 184 tons of polypropylene of ten types and 120,000 tons of high density polyethylene of four types per year. During the operation period of the plants is expected to profit in the amount of $ 6.6 billion, 30 percent of which will be the net income of the company.

SOCAR Polymer is the first company in the petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan, established on the basis of partnership between the state and the private sector. Such companies as Maire Tecnimont (Italy), Fluor (Netherlands), etc. are involved in the project. The project will provide for the improvement of professional skills of national engineering personnel. To achieve this goal, a single project management team has been created. Fluor organized refresher courses for national engineering and other workers in Amsterdam, Milan and Mumbai.

In addition, the focus was on the minimization of environmental and social impacts, the disposal of harmful substances and liquid waste. Thus, these plants, which will operate on the basis of technologies having international licenses, will meet the highest international standards in terms of the production process and product quality.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz