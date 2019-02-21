By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament’s working group on Azerbaijan-Australia interparliamentary relations met with Rick Wilson, chairman of the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Water Resources of the Australian parliament, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

During the meeting, Wilson stressed that the Australian government shows great interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture, adding that during the upcoming visit to Azerbaijan he intends to hold the talks on this issue with the country’s corresponding structures.

“Learning from Australia’s experience in the field of cotton-growing and the use of its advanced technologies may be one of the main priorities,” he added.

Wilson also stressed his country's rich experience in irrigation.

The opportunities for cooperation in the mining sector, livestock sector, cultivation of melons and gourds, including Australia’s experience, as well as the training of specialists for Azerbaijan, were discussed at the meeting.

The Azerbaijani delegation consists of head of the Working Group, MP Khanlar Fatiyev, as well as chairman of the Azerbaijan Democratic Reforms Party, MP Asim Mollazade and Azerbaijan’s temporary charge d'affaires in Australia Eljan Habibzade.

Australia and Azerbaijan successfully cooperate in trade, investment and other areas. There is great potential for developing cooperation between the two countries.

Australian experts were also involved in organizing the first European Games, Formula 1 competitions, the IV Islamic Solidarity Games and other international events held in Azerbaijan. The number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from Australia continues to grow.

There are ample opportunities for the development of cooperation between Australia and Azerbaijan. Recall that in 2015, friendship group with Australia was established in the Parliament of Azerbaijan. In addition, in 2015, the Australia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group was established in the Australian Federal Parliament. Within these groups, many reciprocal and fruitful visits have been made.

