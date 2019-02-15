By Trend

The food products of 21 Azerbaijani companies will be showcased under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand at a single stand at the "Gulfood 2019" exhibition, to be held February 17-21 in Dubai (UAE), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) support the participation of the country’s companies in the exhibition.

