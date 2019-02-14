By Trend

Food producers in Azerbaijan will be committed to recall their products from markets if they test positive to any harmful substances, Elkhan Mikayilov, adviser to the chairman of the Food Safety Agency, told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 14.

He said this practice is applied by car manufacturers.

"The main mechanism is that manufacturers will be charged with such obligations, that if they or the agency discover non-compliance of a product, it will be recalled from the market," he added.

In case harmful products are not withdrawn, the agency will take necessary measures for their withdrawal from the market, according to Mikayilov.

“As such, if dangerous products are detected in circulation, then a special crisis group will be formed, which will consist not only of the agency representatives, but also other authorities, including law enforcement agencies. The group will deal with a prompt elimination of harmful products from the market,” said Mikayilov.