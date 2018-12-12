By Trend

Turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) exceeded 300 million manats last week (Dec. 3-7), Trend reports referring to the statistics published on the exchange’s website.

During the past week, bonds of Embafinans, a non-bank credit organization, worth one million manats and notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan worth 298 million manats were placed on the BSE.

The value of trades in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 4.16 million manats. All trades fell on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance (3.5 million manats) and US dollar bonds of the state oil company SOCAR ($651,300).

The cost of SOCAR bonds ranged between $1,029 and $1,032 per bond, while the bonds of the Ministry of Finance ranged between 99.8779 and 100.8311 manats per bond.

As for stocks, the value of trades on them in the secondary market amounted to 20,440 manats.

