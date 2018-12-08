Trend:

Azerbaijan will receive about 10 billion manats from the development of Filizchay, one of the biggest polymetallic deposits in Europe, Trend reports citing Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov as saying at an event on the efficient use of natural resources.

He said earlier it was assumed that the revenues from the development of this field will amount to 6 billion manats, but recent studies have shown that revenues may increase.

He said there are reserves of copper, lead, zinc and silver in the field.

Development of a preliminary assessment document was entrusted to the international consulting company SRK Consulting.

AzerGold, which started its activity in July 2016, is engaged in studying, research, investigation, management of deposits of precious and non-ferrous metals, their production, processing and sale, and also application of new technologies, improvement of material and technical base, and performs other work connected with development of this area.